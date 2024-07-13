Samsung is playing a game of inches and it may not be worth the patience it's putting into it. The Android Police podcast takes a long look at the latest Unpacked showcase with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 giving us pangs of boredom and the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 giving us Apple whiplash. It's a lot to deal with. Let us deal with it with you.
- 02:42 | Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is another half-step forward for the original foldable maker
- 24:05 | Motorola's new Razr+ is everything I want from a flip phone and The Motorola Razr (2024) is a killer foldable that deserves better software support
- 35:04 | Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro come with an Apple-inspired design and a price tag to match and The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra takes Android smartwatches to the extreme
- 1:05:07 | The Samsung Galaxy Ring wants to give Oura a run for its money
- 1:14:23 | Pixel 9 pricing leak comes with good and bad news
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com