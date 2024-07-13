Samsung is playing a game of inches and it may not be worth the patience it's putting into it. The Android Police podcast takes a long look at the latest Unpacked showcase with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 giving us pangs of boredom and the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 giving us Apple whiplash. It's a lot to deal with. Let us deal with it with you.

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0