Summary Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 rumored to launch on July 10th, with possible price hike & new software features.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 to come in 256GB & 512GB variants, four colors, and it's $100 more expensive than Flip 5.

Speculated starting price for Flip 6 is $1,099 with the largest storage variant hitting $1,199.

Rumors suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 could be announced at a launch event on July 10th, which means leaks are ramping up as that date approaches. Recently, we heard that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might be getting a price hike over last year's model and that the phone may come with an interesting new software feature with One UI 6.1.1. Now it appears that like the Fold, the Flip 6 will also see a price increase.

Related Best foldable phones in 2024 Whether you want a clamshell phone or a folding tablet, there's something here for you

Onleaks and Smartprix have collaborated to reveal that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will once again come in 256GB and 512GB variants, so if you were hoping to get a 1TB flip phone, you're out of luck. The phone will come in four colors: Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, and Blue. Here's hoping Silver Shadow will resemble the gorgeous Phantom Silver S21 Ultra. While this has not been confirmed yet, we should expect some Samsung-exclusive colors to be included as well. A separate color leak yesterday suggested those online-only colors would be White, Crafted Black and Peach.

Both variants will be $100 more

R2, we need to be going down, not up

Close

Unofficial renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 6

So, if these rumors are true, how expensive will these phones be? The Z Flip 5 costs $999 for the 256GB and $1,099 for the 512GB. The Flip 6 is expected to start from $1,099, with the 512GB model at $1,199. To put that into perspective, that's only $200 less than an S24 Ultra and $100 more than an S24+.

The report also indicates that the screen size will remain 6.7 inches, and the phone will weigh 187g, just like the Flip 5. Whether this price increase is warranted remains to be seen; we'll need to wait for the announcement to show us what the phone is capable of. But if it's just a minor spec bump, as expected, this new price will be hard to look past.