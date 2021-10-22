The Galaxy Watch4 Classic is one of the best smartwatches on the market but also one of the priciest, costing a whopping $350 for the least expensive and smallest version. Thankfully, it's currently on sale on Amazon, with a $50 markdown on all models, including the LTE ones.

Screen Shot 2021-10-22 at 7.23.30 PM

In his review of the timepiece, Taylor appreciated its performance, sharp display, and build quality. One of its differentiators is its rotating bezel, which is great to use but also adds $100 compared to the Galaxy Watch4. Thankfully, with this deal, the timepiece is much more affordable, with $50 off all models:

If the Watch4 Classic is too pricey for you, you can also check out the standard model, currently $30 off at most retailers.

