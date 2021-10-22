The Galaxy Watch4 Classic is one of the best smartwatches on the market but also one of the priciest, costing a whopping $350 for the least expensive and smallest version. Thankfully, it's currently on sale on Amazon, with a $50 markdown on all models, including the LTE ones.
In his review of the timepiece, Taylor appreciated its performance, sharp display, and build quality. One of its differentiators is its rotating bezel, which is great to use but also adds $100 compared to the Galaxy Watch4. Thankfully, with this deal, the timepiece is much more affordable, with $50 off all models:
- Watch4 Classic 42mm – $299.99, $50 off
- Watch4 Classic 46mm – $329.99, $50 off
- Watch4 Classic 42mm (LTE) – $349.99, $50 off
- Watch4 Classic 46mm (LTE) – $379.99, $50 off
If the Watch4 Classic is too pricey for you, you can also check out the standard model, currently $30 off at most retailers.
