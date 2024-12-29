Your changes have been saved Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) 8 / 10 $200 $264 Save $64 The 2024 refresh of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is more powerful than ever, and with this limited-time deal, it’s still just $200, which is an unbeatable value. $200 at Amazon

Tablets are a perfect middle ground for diving into media and books since they're bigger than a phone yet lighter than a laptop. And with a 24% discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) at the moment, it's easier on your wallet.

The $64 discount brings the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite back to its lowest price of $200. But act fast; this deal won’t last. Note that the price applies to the 64GB model, while the 128GB version is still a solid pick at $250. You can choose from stylish colors like Mint, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Gray.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite?

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, first released in 2020, got a refresh this year, and we praised it for its durable build, smooth performance, and awesome software. Plus, with Samsung DeX, it can easily turn into a desktop workstation.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) sticks with a familiar look, sporting a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display and a 60Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by the Exynos 1280 chipset, which offers decent performance but isn’t the fastest. You get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. Plus, it’s got dual AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos for solid sound.

The camera setup also stays the same with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. This updated S6 Lite offers impressive battery life, lasting up to 14 hours. Plus, it works smoothly with QuickShare, making it easy to share photos and media across compatible Samsung devices.

Samsung's mid-range tablet is a lightweight, budget-friendly choice for anyone after an Android tablet with stylus support. Weighing just 1.03 pounds, it’s super portable. While it’s not the most powerful tablet out there, it offers great value, especially since Samsung’s S Pen is included—something many other tablets charge extra for. If you love taking notes or sketching, the Tab S6 Lite is definitely worth a look.