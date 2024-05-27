Summary Tipster Ice Universe hints at Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's upgraded telephoto and ultrawide cameras.

Meanwhile, Samsung may stick to a 200MP main camera and a 50MP super-telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The S25 Ultra seems to be the only model getting a camera revamp, with no details yet on the S25 and S25 Plus.

Recently, a bunch of leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S25 have popped up, hinting at major upgrades like a bigger screen and enhanced AI features that could blow Apple out of the water. We're still a few months away from the official launch, but the rumor mill keeps turning, and the latest buzz concerns the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which points to a few surprising changes in that department.

Leaker Ice Universe shared on Weibo that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will keep a quad rear camera setup but will upgrade two of the cameras with larger, higher-resolution sensors (via SamMobile). This follows claims from two other leakers that Samsung might switch to a triple-camera system, a rumor that Ice Universe has dismissed.

As per the leaker, Samsung is upgrading the Galaxy S24 Ultra's 10MP 3x telephoto camera to a new 50MP telephoto camera in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. While the zoom range will stay the same, the higher resolution should significantly improve image quality. Additionally, the tipster claims that the phone will feature a 50MP ultrawide camera, replacing the previous 12MP sensor.

As for the rest of the camera specs, the Galaxy S25 Ultra might stick to the same 200MP main camera and a 50MP super-telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, similar to the S24 Ultra.

Upgrading the 3x camera is a long-awaited change, as Samsung has used the same 10MP 3x sensor since the Galaxy S21 Ultra. A higher-resolution telephoto camera would enable pixel-binning, which could enhance 3x shots in low-light conditions.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra might pack even crazier cameras than the S24 Ultra

While high megapixel counts don't always guarantee stellar real-world photography, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is already one of the top camera phones with its 200MP, 10MP, 50MP, and 12MP setup. Hopefully, the upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra is bound to be even better, both on paper and in practice, if this rumor pans out.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra appears to be the only model in the lineup getting a camera overhaul, as there's no solid information yet on the camera specs for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. Meanwhile, earlier reports hint that Samsung's 2025 flagship will debut with the Gemini Nano 2. Cho Cheol-min, managing director of Samsung Electronics' LSI division, mentioned this during his presentation at the Artificial Intelligence Semiconductor Forum on April 17.