Summary The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to feature tougher second-gen Gorilla Armor for enhanced scratch protection and improved anti-glare properties.

The next-gen display protection is said to be exclusive to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, keeping it ahead of the competition.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra's anti-glare glass has been praised for outperforming rivals in reducing glare and reflections.

Despite the resilience of modern smartphones to drops, their screens remain susceptible to scratches. Funny enough, high-end devices tend to be even more scratch-prone, and it's keeping screen protectors in demand. Corning stepped up with Gorilla Armor, a next-level glass that fights off scratches and glare. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was the first to show it off, and its successor might take things up a notch with an even better version of Gorilla Glass.

According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to feature second-gen Corning Gorilla Armor, featuring even tougher protection (via GSMArena). On top of that, its display is rumored to get an upgrade in anti-reflective tech. This keeps the Samsung-Corning partnership going strong, following the debut of Gorilla Armor on the S24 Ultra earlier this year.

Gorilla Glass has always focused on boosting scratch and impact resistance, but Gorilla Armor switched things up by adding a killer anti-reflective coating. This set a new standard for smartphone screen protection. That said, some reports have flagged issues with the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s anti-reflective layer. Areas that see a lot of action—like the edges and scrolling zones—might show wear over time.

These hiccups could actually be a win for future versions. Samsung and Corning can use this feedback to tweak the anti-reflective layer, making it tougher without losing the stellar display quality Gorilla Armor is known for. Details on the upgrades are still unknown, though, but it looks like this next-gen display protection will be exclusive to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. If that’s the case, don’t expect to see it on competing devices anytime soon.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra set a high bar, and its successor is aiming higher

Since the Galaxy S24 Ultra debuted with anti-glare Gorilla Armor glass, the tech has been turning heads. Tests and comparisons consistently show it outshines competitors in cutting glare and reflections.

Furthermore, when JerryRigEverything put the S24 Ultra’s display through a tough scratch test using tools of different hardness levels, visible scratches only appeared at level seven, with no deep grooves usually seen at that point. We can’t wait to see Zack Nelson put the Galaxy S25 Ultra through his signature torture test to find out if it really does handle scratches better.