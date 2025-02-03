Summary The Galaxy S24 Ultra became the first Samsung flagship in six years to enter the top 10 sales.

Samsung shipped 222.9M phones in 2024, just behind Apple's 225.9M units globally.

The global average smartphone price rose to $324, with Samsung's ASP at $299 and Apple's over $900.

Samsung has been making some of the best Android phones for years, but its flagships haven't consistently cracked the list of best-selling smartphones — until recently. That started to change in Q3 2024 when the Galaxy S24 secured the last spot on the best-sellers list. Now that 2024 has wrapped up, the full-year results are in, and it's good news for Samsung.

According to the latest data from Canalys, Apple still dominates the smartphone market with the iPhone 15 claiming the top spot as the best-selling phone of 2024. However, for the first time in six years, a Samsung Galaxy flagship has made it into the top 10. The Galaxy S24 Ultra secured ninth place on the list of best-selling phones globally.

The report credits Samsung's continued focus on AI features as a key driver behind the S24 Ultra's strong sales. And, with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung seems to be doubling down on this strategy with even more AI-powered features in the newly launched lineup.

Smartphone sales are finally getting back to their pre-pandemic pace

Source: Canalys

Interestingly, the Galaxy S24 Ultra wasn't the only Samsung device to make the list. The company's budget-friendly Galaxy A15 and its 5G variant also ranked among the best-selling phones of 2024 — and they even outperformed the Galaxy S24 Ultra in terms of sales. Overall, Samsung shipped 222.9 million smartphones last year, just shy of Apple's 225.9 million units.

Besides Samsung and Apple, other Android OEMs like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo also saw their sales grow in 2024, although none of their models made it into the top 10. Xiaomi had an especially strong year, with 15% annual growth, shipping over 168 million smartphones globally. According to the report, overall smartphone sales grew by 7% year-over-year, signaling that the market is finally bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels.

Adding more context, Counterpoint Research reports that the average selling price (ASP) of smartphones globally rose from $287 to $324 in 2024. For Apple, the ASP surpassed $900 for the first time, while Samsung's ASP stood at $299. This trend shows that consumers are increasingly willing to invest in higher-end smartphones, thanks to flagship models like the Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9, which offer longer software support, powerful chipsets, and advanced AI features.