Key Takeaways The Galaxy S24 FE could stick with the same 25W charging speed as past models.

This decision fits Samsung’s cost-saving strategy to keep the FE series affordable.

The S24 FE is expected to have a slightly larger 4,565mAh battery, which, combined with improved efficiency, could enhance battery life.

The Galaxy FE series has struggled to carve out a clear spot in Samsung's lineup, sitting between the budget-friendly A-series and the high-end Samsung phones. These devices aim to pack in solid features without the hefty price tag, but the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE might hit a snag, at least in one area. A fresh report reveals that the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE will stick with the same old charging speed as the previous models, which could make it less attractive to those looking for the latest and greatest in tech.

A recent TUV Rheinland listing confirms that the Galaxy S24 FE will have the same 25W charging speed as before, as spotted by The Tech Outlook. This move bucks the trend of faster charging tech, especially since the whole Galaxy S24 series, except for the standard model, maxes out at 45W. So, once again, the S24 FE won’t get the fast charging speeds that Samsung’s flagship devices offer.

This news adds to the idea that Samsung is cutting costs to keep the Galaxy FE series affordable. The 25W charging speed isn’t too surprising since it matches the base Galaxy S24 model, but it does highlight some of the trade-offs made to maintain a lower price.

Recent reports hint that the Galaxy S24 FE will come with a slightly bigger 4,565mAh battery compared to the previous model. It’s not a huge bump, but with a more efficient screen and processor, it could lead to better battery life—something that could finally address a common gripe about the FE series.

The Galaxy S24 FE could have other compromises

Under the hood, the device is expected to draw its power from an Exynos 2400 processor. However, recent Geekbench results for the US version suggest Samsung might use a slightly toned-down version of this chipset, possibly called the Exynos 2400e. This could be another move to cut costs, and the lower clock speed might also mean the S24 FE doesn’t have a top-notch cooling system, which could affect performance during heavy use.

Although the TUV Rheinland listing doesn’t specifically mention wireless charging, it’s pretty likely the Galaxy S24 FE will keep this feature, considering past FE models have all included it. Plus, recent FCC filings hint that the S24 FE might support reverse wireless charging at up to 9W.

The Galaxy S24 FE is likely to keep a design similar to the S23 FE. While the look might stay the same, Samsung could mix things up with new color options. Rumors are pointing to an October reveal, following the release timing of the previous model.