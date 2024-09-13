Key Takeaways Early rumors suggested a €100 price hike for the Galaxy S24 FE, but recent reports hint the increase might be less severe.

The latest leak says the Galaxy S24 FE could launch in Europe at €749 ($831), with the 256GB version at €809 ($897).

US pricing is still unconfirmed, but Samsung could face criticism for the hike given the specs—8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and the Exynos 2400e chip.

There's been a lot of chatter about how much the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will cost in certain regions. Previously, it was rumored that the price might jump by €100 compared to the Galaxy S23 FE. However, a new rumor suggests the increase might not be as steep after all.

According to a recent post on X by Arsène Lupin, the Galaxy S24 FE could launch in Europe for €749, or around $831, with the 256GB version possibly going for €809 (~$897). This challenges an earlier leak that claimed the starting price would be €799, which left fans a bit let down (via GSMArena).

The latest rumor about the Galaxy S24 FE price is a bit more hopeful than earlier ones. Although it’s still €50 higher than the Galaxy S23 FE ’s launch price, it's €50 less than previous leaks suggested. A price bump seems likely, but it may not be as bad as we first thought.

The tipster also shared renders of the Galaxy S24 FE in Graphite, Mint, Yellow, and Blue. The phone's design appears to be identical to the well-received Galaxy S23 FE, which boasts a symmetrical, clean, and sophisticated aesthetic.

The US pricing remains under wraps

While a higher price in Europe doesn’t automatically mean the US model will cost more, we’ll have to wait for official US pricing to be sure. Samsung might face some pushback on the price hike, given the device’s core specs—8GB of RAM, 128GB storage, and the scaled-back Exynos 2400e processor.

Despite the potential price increase, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to offer notable upgrades that could make it worth the extra cost, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in some regions. Furthermore, it is expected to sport a 6.7-inch FullHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. A 10MP selfie camera is expected to sit in a centered punch hole, while the back will potentially house a triple-camera setup: a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP 3x telephoto lens.