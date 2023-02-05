Iterative may be boring. But will the small details matter enough to get people talking and buying a new Galaxy S phone this year? Especially an Ultra? With Unpacked out of the way, we're talking with XDA TV's Alex Dobie (who's had a lot of chat time with Daniel and Ara) about whether Samsung has made its case for an upgrade to the people it needs to convince. Get ready for a full 44 minutes of Galaxy S23 discussion!

Apologies for Ara's audio for most of the episode — the RAM suck that is Chrome affected her file, but that's fixed in the last 8 minutes of the show. If you still like it, share us with your friends!

