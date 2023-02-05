Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Iterative may be boring. But will the small details matter enough to get people talking and buying a new Galaxy S phone this year? Especially an Ultra? With Unpacked out of the way, we're talking with XDA TV's Alex Dobie (who's had a lot of chat time with Daniel and Ara) about whether Samsung has made its case for an upgrade to the people it needs to convince. Get ready for a full 44 minutes of Galaxy S23 discussion!

Apologies for Ara's audio for most of the episode — the RAM suck that is Chrome affected her file, but that's fixed in the last 8 minutes of the show. If you still like it, share us with your friends!

