You can't complain about pre-release software, but we're going to try and do that anyway this week on the Android Police podcast as the first beta for Android 14 comes online — we're left asking where the ambition is? Also, why 12% isn't a bad stat for Android 13 distribution, loosening our grasp on the dying genre of small phones, high praise for a shiny new gaming phone, and much, much more. You could say this pod's packed to the Max.
05:48 | Soft Egg
- Android 14 Beta 1 is here, and you can join the beta program now
- Android 14 Beta 1 hands-on: Wait for the next one
- Android 14: News, features, leaks, and what's new in Beta 1
- Android 13 is now running on over 12% of Android phones
23:09 | Hard Boil
- Google Pixel 8 could be a lot smaller than the Pixel 7
- You probably don't need a flagship phone
- Latest rumor claims the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE lives to die another day
- Asus ROG Phone 7 review: High score
36:17 | Max
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com