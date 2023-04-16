You can't complain about pre-release software, but we're going to try and do that anyway this week on the Android Police podcast as the first beta for Android 14 comes online — we're left asking where the ambition is? Also, why 12% isn't a bad stat for Android 13 distribution, loosening our grasp on the dying genre of small phones, high praise for a shiny new gaming phone, and much, much more. You could say this pod's packed to the Max.

05:48 | Soft Egg

23:09 | Hard Boil

36:17 | Max

