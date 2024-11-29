I get asked whether buying a new mid-range phone or an older flagship device is better. Current mid-range phones offer more years of software support, meaning you get newer features for longer. However, older flagships often sport higher-resolution displays and a premium build quality. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a perfect example. This phone has improved with age and can be purchased at a third of its original MSRP. If you aren't in the mood to spend $1,000 on a smartphone but the current mid-rangers aren't appealing, here's why the Galaxy S22 Ultra might be your best bet.

Premium is still premium

The Galaxy S22 Ultra feels and performs great

I love the build quality of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you weren't a fan of the Galaxy Note series, you may have been disappointed by the design, but it's hard to argue that the Galaxy S22 Ultra isn't premium. It features Gorilla Glass Victus+ front and back and a high-quality aluminum frame. It also carries an IP68 rating. This is a solidly constructed phone for around $450, at least matching the newer Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. In addition, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still competitive under the hood.

Although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is not the latest Qualcomm chipset, it has plenty of power. I'm never frustrated by performance. It isn't showing its age. If you have an Exynos-powered variant, your mileage may vary, but Samsung has done an excellent job optimizing the SD8G1 over the last two years. I get better battery life than on the initial release, and the overheating has been reduced. It won't have problems running your favorite apps and AAA mobile games, especially if you buy the 12GB variant.

Old doesn't mean unsupported

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has years left

I was disappointed when Samsung announced that the Galaxy AI features would not be available on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Given how powerful the phone still was, this seemed ridiculous. However, Samsung reversed course, and I can enjoy features like Sketch to Image and Circle to Search. AI isn't a dealbreaker for many, but I welcome getting new features on older hardware. It helps keep their value longer, making the Galaxy S22 Ultra an attractive package.

Cameras are more versatile on flagship phones than mid-range devices, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra is no exception.

It also won't go out of support anytime soon. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is slated to receive upgrades through Android 16 and security patches until 2027. There are ways to secure your device without manufacturer software support, but having time left on the clock is welcome. One UI 7 is divisive among Samsung fans before launch, but I like knowing I can upgrade when it's released.

Display and cameras are better than mid-range phones

Higher resolutions and more sensors

I love the display on the Galaxy S22 UItra. It's a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED that refreshes at 120Hz. While most mid-range phones, like the Google Pixel 8a, are capped at 1080p, the Galaxy S22 Ultra's display is QHD, meaning your games and videos will look better. It's also a wonderfully saturated panel from before Samsung started toning down the vibrancy. It gets bright enough for outdoor viewing, and I never felt lacking because I didn't have a newer phone.

Cameras are more versatile on flagship phones than mid-range devices, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra is no exception. Its 10x periscope zoom sets it apart from most camera systems at under $500. It adds more flexibility, and if you're a shutterbug, it could help you get the perfect shot for social media. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has an intermediate 3x optical zoom for better portrait shots and an ultrawide to capture more of the frame. Unlike some budget phones, you don't have to choose between a telephoto and an ultrawide sensor.

It isn't a fit for everyone, but it's worth a look

Buying an older flagship isn't for everyone. In most cases, you have to be comfortable buying a used phone. Always check the battery condition, especially if you have warranty protection. You must also be comfortable paying upfront. You won't find carrier deals offering older flagships for a few dollars a month. If those aren't barriers for you, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a lot left to offer, including Galaxy AI, and it can be had for a third of its original price.