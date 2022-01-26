We're just two weeks away from the official unveiling of Samsung's next flagship phone, but for some readers, that sense of anticipation might be too much. Never mind the endless rumors and leaks surrounding the S22 — you need cold, hard facts before you reserve a spot on Samsung's website. This newest leak might as well be an official press release, as it reveals everything you'd want to know about all three Galaxy S22 models.

Today's report comes courtesy of WinFuture, complete with new renders and full specs sheets for Samsung's next phones. As you'd expect, the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra all have plenty in common, even as the largest model moves to replace the Note line for good. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 — or an Exynos 2200 in Europe — comes standard in each device, as does a base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. IP68 water resistance, facial recognition, Wireless PowerShare, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors — it's all included no matter which size you pick.

The smallest Galaxy S22.

From there, differences start to pop up in each respective model. The S22 and S22+ top out at 256GB of storage, and unfortunately, those rumors of reduced RAM allotments are true. You're stuck with 8GB of memory regardless of which variant you select. For some, that might be a deal breaker, though whether it's enough to push buyers to the S22 Ultra remains to be seen. Those phones also share identical camera lineups, each featuring a triple-lens array to compete with the likes of the Pixel 6:

50 MP (main camera, 85°, f/1.8, 23mm, 1/1.56", 1.0 µm, OIS, 2PD)

12 MP (ultra wide-angle lens, 120°, f/2.2, 13mm, 1/2.55" , 1.4 µm)

10 MP (telephoto, 36°, f/2.4, 69mm, 1/3.94", 1.0 µm, OIS)

10 MP (front camera, f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, 1/3.24", 1.22 µm, 2PD)

The Galaxy S22+, which looks virtually identical to the smaller model.

Really, the choice between the S22 and S22+ comes down to screen size. The smaller model includes a 120Hz 6.1" 1080p OLED panel with a maximum brightness of 1,500 nits — though don't be surprised if that rating is only hit when displaying specific HDR content. It's paired with a 3,700mAh battery — a surprising reduction from last year's model. The 'plus' model subs in a 120Hz 6.6" 1080p OLED screen capable of hitting 1,750 nits in brightness, along with a larger 4,500mAh battery to power it. Look for both phones in black, white, "pink gold," and green.

Of course, it's the S22 Ultra that continues to garner attention. A Note-esque design with a massive 6.8" display, this phone is Samsung's true flagship for 2022. That screen bumps the resolution to 1440p, all while keeping the max brightness limit and refresh rate of the S22+. It's the only model this year offered with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, though, unlike in 2021, there's no version with 16 gigs of memory. This behemoth of a phone is kept powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which should be more than enough to net you a full day of use comfortably.

The Note-esque Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The S22 Ultra also comes with an all-new camera lineup, and on paper, it sounds pretty promising:

108 MP (main camera, 85°, f/1.8, 2PD, OIS)

12 MP (ultra wide-angle, 120°, f/2.2, 13mm, 1/2.55", 1.4 µm, 2PD, AF)

10 MP (telephoto, 36°, f/2.4, 69mm, 1/3.52", 1.12 µm, 2PD, OIS)

10 MP (telephoto, 11°, f/4.9, 230mm, 1/3.52", 1.12 µm, 2PD, OIS)

40 MP (front camera, f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, 1/2.8", 0.7 µm, AF)

Anyone interested in the true flagship of the S22 series won't have to settle for dull colors. In addition to black, white, and green models to match the smaller devices, Ultra shoppers can pick up a classy burgundy color, perfect for standing apart from the pack.

We've already seen reports of European pricing, but it's worth reiterating: these are expensive phones. At its cheapest, the S22 will cost 849 euros for the 128GB model, with the S22+ starting at 1,049 euros and the Ultra priced at 1,249 euros. The 512GB model of the S22 Ultra will cost an eye-popping 1,449 euros, proving that this year's flagship series from Samsung won't be any cheaper.

Galaxy Unpacked is set for February 9th. If these leaks are enough to sell you on the phone, you can register at Samsung's website to reserve a pre-order spot. If you sign up before the event, you'll score a free $50 credit to use on accessories.

