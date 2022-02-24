Samsung's Galaxy S22 series is not a significant upgrade over last year's S21 lineup, with the company only making some minor design tweaks and improving the camera and performance. The addition of the S Pen slot on the Note S22 Ultra is a big deal, though, since it marks the return of the Galaxy Note in many ways. Despite the modest changes, it looks like Samsung might have a winner on its hands as early reports indicate the pre-order numbers for the S22 series from key markets across the world are very strong.

ZDNet Korea reports that in its home market South Korea, Samsung received over 1.02 million pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series in just 8 days — the highest ever after the Galaxy S8 series that received 1.4 million bookings before its launch. The latter, however, had an extended pre-order window of 11 days. The number is also notably higher than last year's foldables', the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Fold3, which received bookings of 920,000 units before their release.

Additionally, on the first day of the sale (February 23) in South Korea, Samsung sold over 300,000 units of its latest flagship phones, surpassing the previous record of 270,000 units recorded by the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Fold3 in August 2021. Unsurprisingly, the highest demand was for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which accounted for over 60% of the total pre-orders — it looks like bringing back the S Pen has done the trick for Samsung. The Galaxy S22+ should not be far behind, as we found in our review that it perfectly hits the sweet spot between the regular and the Ultra model.

The Galaxy S22 series is off to a strong start in India, too, with the company receiving over 70,000 orders within 12 hours of pre-bookings going live. The phones are slated to go on sale from March 11, but most variants are now listed for an April delivery. The devices seem to be doing well in the US as well, where the initial pre-order rush was enough to take down Samsung's online store.

If you are also looking to buy Samsung's latest flagships, check out the best Galaxy S22 deals and trade-in offers to help soften the blow on your wallet.

