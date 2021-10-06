It’s hard to remember a phone with as many conflicting rumors as Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE. We know it exists — a quick start guide leaked last month, as did Google AR Core certification — and yet, word of an unknown delay or cancellation continues to circulate. The latest rumors for Samsung’s next smartphone say it’s not dead just yet, but you might be waiting a while longer for it to hit store shelves.

The Galaxy S21 FE seems to be the next device falling victim to the global chip shortage that has impacted nearly every industry tangentially related to technology. According to a new report from SamMobile, Samsung has opted to move its launch to sometime in January rather than canceling the phone altogether. Reportedly, there won’t be a virtual event to attend — just a press release announcing its (region-limited) availability.

If you’re a Samsung fan, you already know why this date is strange. The company moved its flagship Galaxy S series to a January launch just this past year, and the S21 FE’s release date could conflict with a potential Galaxy S22 announcement in early 2022. SamMobile speculates the S22 family — which we’ve already seen in various leaked renders — may slide back in the calendar, possibly timed with a pre-Mobile World Congress event in February.

However, as with any company affected by chip shortages, it’s hard to predict exactly what’s going to happen in the coming months. Galaxy S21 sales weren’t anything to write home about, though the recent releases of the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 seem to be much more successful. Samsung is likely trying to balance its limited supply of resources among an ever-growing lineup of devices, and the S21 FE might just fall victim to some cost-cutting measures.

