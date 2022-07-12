When the Galaxy S21 FE launched earlier this year at $700, it didn't make as much sense as its predecessor, which undercut the model it was based on by several hundred dollars. The phone was good, but the pricing made it tough to recommend. Thankfully the story is a bit different now, with the S21 FE being discounted to just $490, making it another Prime Day deal you shouldn't miss.

Our review of the S21 FE said it was "stuck in the middle," and at its original price, that's still true. It was only $100 less than the Galaxy S22, which is better in almost every way, and $100 more than the Google Pixel 6, which takes better photos and has other minor spec improvements. It made the S21 FE a frustrating phone to review, as in a vacuum, it's a solid device that ticks all the boxes but was hard to recommend because of its rivals.

But chop $210 off that price, and we have a different story. For $490, the closest competition is the upcoming Pixel 6a, which lacks wireless charging and has a lower IP rating, or the $500 Galaxy A53, which is inferior in almost every way.

The S21 FE packs impressive specs for less than $500, with a Snapdragon 888, 6GB of RAM, a 4,500mAh battery, wireless charging, and a decent triple-camera system. If you've been looking for a new phone and have a tight budget, this is an opportunity to get almost flagship performance levels for less than Samsung's most popular mid-ranger.

The Snapdragon 888 and guaranteed four years of Android updates with a subsequent year of security patches ensures this is a device that will last well into the future, which can't always be said of phones at this price.

It should be noted that Amazon advertises this $490 deal as 30% off, but that's based on the MSRP of $700. Just last week, the S21 FE was available for $600, and it's been as low as $590 in the past. Today's deal is still the best price we've seen for the S21 FE, but it's worth mentioning that it's consistently available for less than its original price.

If you pick up an S21 FE today, you'll want to keep it safe from drops, which is why we've put together an extensive top ten list of the best Galaxy S21 FE cases available.