The new year is upon us, and while the all-time low price we were seeing on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro officially ended with the holidays, the popular earbuds are now seeing their first discount of 2025. And it's a pretty good one as well, with retailers that include Best Buy and Amazon currently offering $40 in savings. That brings the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro down from their regular price of $250 to a sale price of $210, with several retailers offering even more savings if you have a similar device to trade-in.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

With the release of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung offered fans of its earbuds lineup an entirely new design. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review we note how similar they look to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, but we also note that they sound even better than them. Audio quality really is something to note with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, as a big part of the decision to give them a new design was specifically to deliver the best sound possible.

Several features chip in to provide an amazing audio experience, including Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation. This means the ANC in these earbuds is powered by Galaxy AI. With this feature, the Buds 3 Pro can sense the noises in your immediate environment and automatically adapt to help you better hear what you want to hear, whether that's the music on your phone or the traffic on the street. The Buds 3 Pro also have an Adaptive Equalizer for sound optimization, and this also helps you set up your audio playback to your liking.

One of the standout features of this newest generation of Galaxy Buds is audio translations powered by AI. The Buds 3 Pro can translate face-to-face conversations as well as provide translation during phone calls. Their durable design allows you to take them just about anywhere with you, and with the included charging case you can get more than 50 hours of life between charges.

We find the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to be among the best wireless earbuds as well as the best Samsung earbuds, and we think they're the best premium Samsung earbuds option currently on the market. Their more premium price is brought down $40 with this deal, which sees the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro going for just $210.