It's not going to be the Galaxy S25 Edge. It's not going to be a Z Flip or a Z Fold. It's not going to be any of those. Rather, this week on the Android Police podcast, James Peckham joins Will to talk about the Galaxy A36 as the most likely to succeed at taking your limited buying dollars home to Korea. That plus all the other news from MWC 2025, including whatever Tecno's putting out this year, boatloads of Android news from Google's section president Sameer Samat, a variety of bugdroid pins that will be described in excruciating detail for audio listeners (and shown for our YouTube viewers), and major cuts to Oscars discussion that added nearly a full half-hour of runtime to a show that didn't need to be that long in the first place.

07:22 | Android all the way

41:39 | MWC and other things

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0