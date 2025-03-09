It's not going to be the Galaxy S25 Edge. It's not going to be a Z Flip or a Z Fold. It's not going to be any of those. Rather, this week on the Android Police podcast, James Peckham joins Will to talk about the Galaxy A36 as the most likely to succeed at taking your limited buying dollars home to Korea. That plus all the other news from MWC 2025, including whatever Tecno's putting out this year, boatloads of Android news from Google's section president Sameer Samat, a variety of bugdroid pins that will be described in excruciating detail for audio listeners (and shown for our YouTube viewers), and major cuts to Oscars discussion that added nearly a full half-hour of runtime to a show that didn't need to be that long in the first place.
07:22 | Android all the way
- Android 16 is on track for its June release, says Google’s Head of Android
- Android's extra Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 updates weren’t just because of Tensor
- Android 15's final Feature Drop brings upgrades for Gemini, Gboard, and more to your Pixel
- Google Search gets a new AI Mode built on a bespoke Gemini 2.0 version
- Live video and screen-sharing are coming to Gemini Live this month
41:39 | MWC and other things
- 8 best gadgets of MWC 2025: Our pick of the top phones, tablets, and more
- Samsung Galaxy A56, A36, and A26 are here with a good surprise for US fans
- Tecno shows Samsung and Apple how to do slim phones right
- Nothing's Phone 3a series is here to reimagine what sub-$500 Android phones can deliver
- YouTube Premium Lite is bringing cheaper ad-free videos to the US, but there's a catch
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com