Google feels like it's been deprioritizing the consumer side of Stadia more and more, something that was already apparent with the closure of its first-party studio SG&E in early 2021 and the arrival of a white label Stadia-powered game on AT&T. But as gamers wonder why Google is seemingly no longer interested in negotiating access to third-party blockbuster titles, a new report suggests that its attention has shifted towards courting companies like Peloton, Capcom, and Bungie for white label deals under the name Google Stream.

Business Insider just dropped a new report that delves into Google's plans to save Stadia. The good news is that Google spokesperson Patrick Seybold says 100+ games are expected to make their way to the platform in 2022. However, things still aren't looking so bright in Stadia land, not when current and former Google employees claim only 20% of Stadia's focus is on the consumer side, which lines up with the present state of the platform where new AAA games are nowhere to be seen.

Over the last year, many have wondered where Stadia product manager Phil Harrison has been as Stadia has struggled to grow. Apparently, he now reports to Google's head of subscriptions instead of directly to Rick Osterloh, the devices and services chief. Harrison even moved back to his home in London instead of staying in California to work from Google's Mountain View headquarters.

Stadia's underlying streaming tech is still some of the best currently available, if not the best, but Google has struggled to run its gaming platform in a competitive manner, which is why it's shifted focus from a consumer product to white labeling games for corporations. Basically, Google is scrambling to save the tech.

What does this mean for those still playing on Stadia? Not all that much. The current library isn't going anywhere for the time being, though player growth will be tough, especially with the dearth of AAA titles. Yes, over a hundred new games and ports are expected this year. But if it's all indies, how many gamers are going to stick around? And with gaming giants like Microsoft and Sony buying up all of the AAA competition, it's not that surprising to see Google shrinking from the fight. Business Insider may claim that Google's new white-label focus will salvage the gaming service, but this depends on Google's ability to license the tech, all while ignoring the current Stadia userbase and the lack of AAA games.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel finally makes its way to Android after a two-week wait It's the real deal, folks — the full TCG in digital form

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email