Summary Google has rolled out a fix for older Chromecasts plagued by glitches, advising users to keep devices connected to Wi-Fi for a smooth update.

Second-gen Chromecast and Chromecast Audio users were stuck with bricked devices for days, with the issue being linked to an expired Chromecast certificate.

If you reset your device, Google says the solution is still in progress.

For the past few days, owners of second-gen Chromecasts and Chromecast Audios have been stuck dealing with a weird glitch that’s basically bricked their devices. Google has been telling everyone to hold off on factory resets, promising an official fix was in the works. Well, it finally owned up to the issue, sending out emails to users with affected devices. And now, it looks like the fix is live.

Although the Google Nest Community forum hasn’t confirmed an immediate fix, 9to5Google reports that Google began rolling out a solution in phases on Thursday morning. The company was quoted as saying that the update will take a few days to fully deploy, and users will need to keep their devices connected to Wi-Fi to ensure a smooth installation.

If you factory reset your second-gen Chromecast or Chromecast Audio trying to fix the recent mess, Google says it's still working on a solution. The tech giant is advising users to keep an eye on the Community page for updates and next steps as things progress.

What went wong?

Over the weekend, a bunch of older Chromecast and Chromecast Audio models hit a snag with an 'Untrusted device' error, leaving them unable to cast audio or video. Google claims to have identified the cause of the Chromecast disruptions but hasn’t shared the details publicly. Early speculation suggested the issue was tied to an expired embedded Chromecast certificate, which coincidentally lined up with the first reports of the problem on March 9.

Some users suspected Google was deliberately shutting down older Chromecasts, especially since the company officially discontinued the line last year, the same time it launched the Google TV Streamer. This theory quickly gained traction amid the ongoing issues.

Despite being part of Google’s 2015 lineup, these devices still display the time, screensavers, and weather updates. However, their core function, such as casting audio and video, remains broken. On the bright side, newer Chromecasts (3rd gen and up) haven’t been hit by these issues, so they’re still good to go.