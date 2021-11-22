Black Friday sales can get pretty hectic, especially when you're trying to nab some doorbuster deals. While you might get a workout from sprinting down store aisles and shoving a TV into your cart, it's definitely not the best way to shop. This year, save a trip to the store and grab Fitbit's Versa 3 smartwatch on Amazon, back down to it's all-time low. Not only will you spare some cash, but your time working out can be spent at the gym instead.

We're big fans of the Versa 3 around these parts, calling it the Fitbit to get back when we reviewed it last year. For a price far below its more expensive Sense counterpart, you get all of the same basic features: nearly a week of battery life, Google Assistant support, and sensors for tracking heart rate, temperature, blood oxygenation, and more.

Whether you're buying one for yourself or a loved one ahead of the holidays, the Versa 3 is bound to help you stay active as we head into 2022. It's down to just $179 — $50 off its usual price — which marks the lowest we've seen since April. Grab yours using the link below.

Fitbit Versa 3

