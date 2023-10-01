On this Android Police podcast, Will is trapped by rising floodwaters, a war ensues between the titanium, stainless steel, and plastic camps, and Ara records a personal best on the number of rants in an episode. Get up to date on the Fitbit Charge 6 (and our listeners' thoughts on trackers and smartwatches), imagine all the colors of the Galaxy S24, and see if Google can make this year's Pixel phones last into 2030. Now with even more sound effects.
02:08 | Fitbit
09:50 | Agenda
- First Samsung Galaxy S24 leak reveals iPhone-style frame
- Google could give the Pixel 8 seven years of updates
- Google Podcasts will die in 2024
- As Google turns 25, here are 10 of my favorite products it’s killed off
- Disney+ will start its crackdown on password sharing in November
iPhone 15 Pro | Titanium | Apple (YouTube)
First Alert Weather: 4 p.m. Friday 9/29 flooding update - CBS New York (YouTube)
