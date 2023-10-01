On this Android Police podcast, Will is trapped by rising floodwaters, a war ensues between the titanium, stainless steel, and plastic camps, and Ara records a personal best on the number of rants in an episode. Get up to date on the Fitbit Charge 6 (and our listeners' thoughts on trackers and smartwatches), imagine all the colors of the Galaxy S24, and see if Google can make this year's Pixel phones last into 2030. Now with even more sound effects.

02:08 | Fitbit

09:50 | Agenda

iPhone 15 Pro | Titanium | Apple (YouTube)

First Alert Weather: 4 p.m. Friday 9/29 flooding update - CBS New York (YouTube)

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0