Key Takeaways Vivo is rolling out the stable Android 15 update for its flagship foldable, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.

The Pro update includes features like Ultra Game mode, lock screen styles, and Live Transcribe.

It also brings Circle to Search to Vivo's flagship foldable.

Vivo beat Google in being the first to roll out stable Android 15 to its devices. While Pixels got the update in mid-October, Vivo pushed the Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 build for its flagship phones and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, its foldable phone, in late September. However, this update was only a “trial” and wasn’t released to all users. Now, just over a month later, Vivo is treating its foldable phone users with the stable Android 15 release.

GSMArena reports global Vivo X Fold 3 Pro owners are receiving a massive 2.47GB update carrying the firmware version PD2337F_EX_A_15.1.8.21.W30. Based on Android 15, the latest Funtouch OS 15 build packs several improvements, including a new priority scheduler, new icon styles for the home screen, and several new lock screen and icon styles.

There is also a new Ultra Game mode, which boosts the foldable's performance during gaming and allows you to customize the display refresh and touch sampling rates. Other changes include Live Transcribe, more text editing options in the Notes app, a revamped Settings menu with proper categorization and enhanced search, etc. The Android 15 update also brings Circle to Search to Vivo's flagship foldable, further expanding the handy gesture's availability to more devices.

If your X Fold 3 Pro is already running the trial Android 15 build, the new update will weigh considerably smaller at around 511MB. Apart from the above changes, the firmware bumps the security patch to October 2024.

Vivo tends to push out big updates in batches, so the Android 15 firmware might not immediately show up for download on your X Fold 3 Pro. In some regions, the firmware went live in late October itself (via Reddit).

With the Android 15's rollout, Vivo has outpaced Samsung by updating its flagship foldable to the latest Android release. Even if the company takes its time to push the update to a wider region, it still has an edge over Samsung, which has yet to start a public beta program for Android 15 and One UI 7.

While OnePlus is publicly beta testing its Android 15 skin, the build is only available for the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. A beta OxygenOS 15 firmware for the OnePlus Open should land later in November.