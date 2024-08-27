Key Takeaways Xiaomi is reportedly working on a phone called "Zhuque" that could launch next year as a fully buttonless handset with a touch-sensitive screen and a hidden under-display camera.

To handle the button-free design, Xiaomi might use capacitive or pressure-sensitive sensors and vibration motors to mimic traditional buttons and provide tactile feedback.

Xiaomi’s buttonless phone is still in early development, so it might not launch. If it does, it’ll be among a rare group of devices without physical buttons.

A few years back, companies like HTC, Meizu, and Asus gave us a glimpse of button-less phones with their prototypes. Imagine a phone with no buttons for volume or power—just a smooth, uninterrupted screen. But if you tapped the right spot on the edge, it would react as if you'd pressed a button. In 2025, we might finally see the first button-less phone actually hit the shelves.

According to leaker Chun Bhai and Smartprix, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new smartphone, codenamed "Zhuque," next year. This device supposedly aims to shake up the smartphone world by ditching all physical buttons in favor of a fully touch-sensitive screen. One of its standout features is said to be a hidden under-display front camera.

Xiaomi's button-free smartphone is still in the early development phase, so there's a chance it might not see the light of day. But if it does make it to market, it’ll join the ranks of a few rare devices, mostly concept models, that have completely ditched physical buttons.

Using a button-free phone might seem tricky, but Xiaomi’s innovative approach is likely to make it easier. The company is probably planning to use a mix of methods to replace traditional buttons for power and volume. Android Authority suggests the company may use capacitive buttons or pressure-sensitive sensors, and adding vibration motors could give users a tactile feel for their interactions.

The first button-free phone could be a flagship

Details about Xiaomi's rumored button-less smartphone are still pretty thin, aside from mentions of a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 4 processor. This high-end chipset suggests the phone will be a flagship Android model with top-notch tech and possibly some groundbreaking features focused on showcasing the screen. But the initial leak didn’t shed much light on how the button-less design will actually play out.

In the coming years, it’s likely that most smartphones will either add digital buttons to replace physical ones or go fully button-free. The shift began a few years ago with the HTC U12 Plus in 2018, which was one of the first to use only pressure-sensitive buttons. Then there’s the Asus ROG Phone 2, which blended physical buttons with touch-sensitive zones as shoulder triggers, a handy feature for gaming.