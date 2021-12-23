Square Enix has spent the last five months trickling out its pixel remasters for the first six Final Fantasy titles. The first three of these repolished classics arrived in July, with the fourth title landing in September, and the fifth was recently launched in November. Well, the only one missing is, of course, the most important title, VI. Up until this week, there was no date for release, but Square Enix recently announced that the fan-favorite RPG needs a little more polish, and it has been kind enough to throw out February as the release date.

As you can see in the tweet above, Square Enix has announced a soft date for the release of its sixth pixel remaster in the Final Fantasy series, mentioning specifically that the remaster needs a bit more polish, which is why the game won't launch until February. Luckily that's only two months away, so it's not like we have long to wait. While it would have been preferable to see Square offer a hard date with a specific day attached, that would leave little room to make more announcements to keep fans excited.

So far, the previous five remasters leave a lot to be desired, seeing that they are all missing controller support on mobile. It's also questionable why these remasters were only released on mobile and PC, leaving consoles in the cold. This oddity will, of course, allow Square to double-dip if it launches the entire collection on consoles. And while Square hasn't announced such a collection for consoles, you just know it's coming.

Another issue is that all five remasters are drastically overpriced for what they offer (the missing controller support on mobile is a highly questionable removal), especially when you consider that Square offers some of the wors post-release support on the platform, often leaving games broken for months or years while still selling them. So there's no telling if Square Enix will abandon its new remasters like it did its old now-removed Final Fantasy listings. This is what makes the $17.99 asking price so laughable, and seeing that both IV and V retail on the Play Store for that price, I expect the same pricing for VI, which is simply too high when you take into account missing features and the horrible track record of support.

So there you have it. Square says it needs more time to polish VI, and while it's a good thing to see (that Square seemingly cares about the quality of this remaster,) unless the studio manages to add in controller support while promising long-term support for the $18 game, it's a tough sell. And by all accounts, Square Enix only has itself to blame for this situation. It has simply burned too many of its mobile users with high prices, horrible support, and a constant guessing game of what features have been removed. As the saying goes, fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.

