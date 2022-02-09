At the end of December, Square Enix announced it needed a little more time to polish the upcoming Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster and that it would launch the game sometime in February. The first five pixel remasters are already available on mobile and PC, but of course, six is heralded by many as the best of the bunch, so it's likely the most important release yet. Thankfully it does appear that Square will hit its mark with a February launch, as the Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster just entered into pre-registration on the Google Play Store, a good sign things are on track.

Even though Square has finally placed Final Fantasy VI on the Play Store for pre-registration, there's no trailer yet, so all we have to go on so far are a few screens. More or less, VI looks just like the previous five games, offering clean pixel graphics updated to suit modern hardware. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but the iOS listing is sitting at $17.99, so I'd expect similar on Android. We also don't know when the game will be officially released, though TouchArcade has reported that the iOS listing displayed February 24th as the date (now gone?), to be taken with a grain of salt, but perhaps a clue the Android version will launch towards the end of the month.

So there you have it. Square appears to be ramping up for the release of its Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster sometime this month, with the game already available for pre-registration. So if you'd like to receive a notification the day the newest version of Final Fantasy VI is released on Android, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget below.

