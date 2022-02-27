Each weekend AP dives into the best Android game of the week while also dipping into the week's gaming news, all while offering a few honorable mentions to round things out. It's our weekly game roundup, and this week Final Fantasy VI is our standout title, and even though it's a little rough around the edges, it's a classic JRPG that's still a delight to play. Of course, if you missed our mobile gaming news this week, you'll find a summary below the game of the week, and since more than one good game is released each week, we've also rounded up up a handful of honorable mentions that are indeed worth playing. So if you're looking for new games to play, you've come to the right place.

Final Fantasy VI

Square Enix has been busy launching all-new pixel remasters for the first six Final Fantasy games, and this week Final Fantasy VI finally made a return to the Play Store. You see, the previous version, one that offered awful art, was delisted back in July when the first pixel remasters started making their way to the Play Store. Well, now that VI is back, it offers all-new pixel graphics that actually fit modern phone screens, no more letterboxing or pillarboxing. Plus, the new pixel graphics look great, especially on OLED screens, with a faithful recreating of the original art. The game pops, though there are some caveats. There's no controller support, and the price is high, with no guarantee of support. Still, Final Fantasy VI is one of the best JRPGs ever made, and it's even a blast to play on a touchscreen, especially on tablets. Fullscreen baby!

Monetization: $17.99 / no ads / no IAPs

