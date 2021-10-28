Square Enix has been slowly releasing remasters of the first six Final Fantasy titles across mobile and PC for the last few months. The last game to be released was the fourth in the series, which landed in September. This means the fifth game is next, and Square has confirmed the release date. The Final Fantasy V pixel remaster is set to arrive on Steam and mobile early next month. On November 10th, to be exact.

Much like the previous releases in the remastered Final Fantasy series, the pixel graphics in Final Fantasy V have been updated for modern hardware, and the soundtrack has been rearranged, overseen by the original composer. The UI has also been touched up to suit mobile and PC play, though players should expect the same awful font found in the previous four games. There's now an auto-battle option to help with the grind, plus there's a bestiary, illustration gallery, and music player for those who just want to dive into the lore and themes of the classic JRPG. While pricing has yet to be revealed for mobile, seeing that FF 3 and FF 4 retail for $17.99, it's a safe bet to expect the same for FF 5.

Sadly the Final Fantasy V isn't listed on the Play Store, so there is no way to pre-register. More or less, eager fans will have to wait until November 10th to purchase their copy. Sadly Square has a horrible reputation on mobile after it left many of its games to languish, which is probably why these remasters are replacing the games we all paid for years ago. This puts a huge damper on purchasing the titles again, as there is no telling if Square will abandon the new releases as it did with the older titles. So whether fans will want to plunk down $18 for yet another game that's easily emulated remains to be seen.

Samsung updates the Galaxy Watch4 with improved gestures and some fancy new watch faces Rock all of your favorite GIFs right on your wrist

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email