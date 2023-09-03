Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
It's the IFA show on the Android Police podcast this week as we pour it on Huawei not even pretending that Honor is still functionally its Western-facing apparatus and pushing a foldable phone-purse hybrid. JBL's got some loud speakers that will look good in your home (or not) and work with everything. Also, we've got more Pixel intel about how it'll truly become the iPhone of Google's eye.
04:06 | IFA 2023
- The Fairphone 5 is here, and it's the sleekest repairable phone yet
- The Fairphone 5 has me looking forward to our repairable future
- The Honor Magic V2 goes international with a foldable Purse in tow
- Anker's new chargers bring Qi2 MagSafe-style charging to the masses
- Tecno's Phantom Ultimate concept phone is the fake rollable of your dreams
- JBL's new smart speakers offer the best of two voice assistant worlds
- Best of IFA 2023: Android Police’s awards for Europe’s biggest tech show
46:43 | Pixel
- Google Pixel 8 series and Watch 2 launch date set for October 4
- Google leak gives us our first official look at the Pixel 8 Pro
- The Google Pixel 8 could get iPhone-like software support
- Google kills off Pixel Pass just months before the Pixel 8 launch
- Google Home Routines' powerful upgrade gives you tons of new starters and actions
- Google Photos Locked Folder now supports cross-device backup
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com