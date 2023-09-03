It's the IFA show on the Android Police podcast this week as we pour it on Huawei not even pretending that Honor is still functionally its Western-facing apparatus and pushing a foldable phone-purse hybrid. JBL's got some loud speakers that will look good in your home (or not) and work with everything. Also, we've got more Pixel intel about how it'll truly become the iPhone of Google's eye.

04:06 | IFA 2023

46:43 | Pixel

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

