Bose launched the QuietComfort 45, successor to the excellent QC35 headphones, earlier this year. Featuring improved noise cancellation thanks to a dedicated chip, better voice isolation, and a USB-C port for charging, the Bose QC45 are among the best ANC headphones on the market right now. If you have been looking to grab a pair of high-end headphones, Amazon has you covered with a sweet $50 discount on them.

The Bose QC45 features Quiet and Aware modes: the former blocks the surrounding noise around you, while the latter lets sound pass through, allowing you to hear everything loud and clear without having to take the headphones off. They are also an ideal travel accessory and can be folded, making them easy to carry around. With up to 24 hours of battery life, the QC45 offers enough juice to last through the longest of flights in the world. Plus, with quick charge support over USB-C, a 15-min top-up is enough for three hours of playback.

The Bose QC45 retails for $329, but thanks to the $50 discount on Amazon, you can get it for $279. The deal is available on both Triple Black and White Smoke colors. This early Black Friday deal is one that you should not miss if you've been eyeing these headphones for a while.

