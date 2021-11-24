Whether you're working from home, traveling often, or simply want to enjoy listening to music in a quiet environment, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are one of the best options on the market. In fact, they've been the reference headphone on the market for years in terms of active noise cancelation. This Black Friday, they're available for just $180, which is the lowest price they've ever been.

On top of offering excellent audio quality and noise cancellation, the QC 35 II come with Google Assistant and Alexa. Their 20-hour playback time is impressive, although you'll have to use a MicroUSB charger to fill them up. Thankfully, even if your battery is running low, you'll still be able to use them by plugging them into a 3.5mm port.

Despite the more recent QuietComfort 45 model that recently came out, this previous model remains an excellent choice, especially considering it's currently selling for such a low price. Make sure you don't wait too long before placing your order, as stocks are limited.

Buy: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

