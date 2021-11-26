Black Friday is in full swing and we're naturally seeing lots of good deals in the personal audio category. When we reviewed the Beats Studio Buds, Taylor's main gripe was that the price was a little high at $150. We've seen them go down as low as $125 since, but this latest deal smashes that out of the park.

The Studio Buds are now $100 at Amazon, which is 33% off the usual price, and the discount is applicable to all three colorways — black, red, or white. At this price, that's a lot of bang for the buck as you'll be getting active noise cancellation, an IPX4 rating for water resistance, and, most importantly, they sound pretty great. Taylor credited them for having decent bass without being overwhelming, while the overall profile is warm and full.

Thankfully, they work just as well with Android as they do with iOS, with support for Fast Pair another plus. They'll last for around 8 hours on a charge and can be topped up with USB-C. Good ANC is hard to find at this price range, and there are some other useful features such as hear-through mode. If you've been waiting to get a pair of Beats earbuds, you won't find much better than this for the price, so now's the time to jump on this offer.

Buy at Amazon

For more great Black Friday deals, check out our roundup.

T-Mobile can no longer call itself America’s most reliable 5G network AT&T takes umbrage with what constitutes ‘reliability’

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email