Lite apps used to be the de-facto choice for anyone using a low-end Android phone on spotty internet connectivity. These stripped-down versions of popular apps offer basic features with smaller download sizes and get the job done in no time. However, the Android landscape has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years.

With the swift growth of 4G and 5G networks and affordable Android devices featuring strong processors and substantial storage, one must ask: is the era of lite apps on Android nearing its end? In this post, we discuss the factors driving this potential shift and explore the implications for both users and developers.

Internet connectivity improves in emerging markets

The limited internet connectivity in emerging markets and developing countries was a major reason for launching lite apps. This ensures your preferred apps function correctly, even with an unreliable network connection. However, the internet connectivity scene has changed in countries like India, Brazil, and Indonesia. The widespread availability of fast, reliable internet is a game-changer for full-fledged apps.

Now, users enjoying a seamless internet connection don't need (and want) to compromise on app performance and are quickly ditching their preferred lite apps for feature-rich alternatives.

Carriers make the move to unlimited data plans

Due to their minimal download size and streamlined nature, lite apps have consistently been efficient with data usage. The surge in mobile connectivity is further fueled by the rise of affordable, unlimited data plans offered by major telecom providers. In developing regions like India, unlimited 4G/5G data plans for a fraction of the price are common.

The need to meticulously monitor internet data usage or depend on public Wi-Fi hotspots is fading. Now, most users don't need to rely on lite apps to save internet data on their monthly plans. They can pick their feature-rich counterpart and enjoy all the add-ons without compromises.

Budget Android phones get very capable SoCs

Lite apps, with their stripped-down features and streamlined code, were a necessity on less capable devices. However, it's 2024, and we are long past the days of mediocre budget Android phones that were only good enough for calls, messages, and social media scrolling. Over the years, a significant shift has taken place in the capabilities of low-end Android devices. Manufacturers like Qualcomm and MediaTek have made major efforts to bring some of their flagship features to mid-range and even entry-level CPUs.

Today, devices in the lower price range are packed with processors that can handle full-fledged apps without breaking a sweat, eliminating the need for their lite variants in the first place. Budget buyers no longer have to compromise on functionality or performance to enjoy their favorite apps.

Inexpensive Android phones get more internal storage

Previously, budget Android phones frequently featured small storage capacities, often 16GB or 32GB. Even the OG Pixel (a flagship at that time) started at 32GB of internal space. It forced users to constantly juggle apps, photos, and videos or rely on external memory cards. Users started preferring lite apps to reduce the overall space consumed by installed apps. For example, Facebook, the most popular social network, weighs 73MB, while its lite version only takes about 2.4MB of space on your device.

However, that's no longer the case. The base storage capacity of even sub-$200 Android phones starts at 128GB. With a small price bump, you can get a 256GB variant. With 128GB becoming the norm, the need for space-saving measures is declining quickly. It is another key factor behind the potential demise of lite apps.

Limited features no longer cut the mustard for consumers

There has been a significant shift in user preferences. Android users with low-end devices no longer want to settle for limited functionality and compromised experience in exchange for smaller app sizes and reduced data consumption. They want access to those shiny new Instagram features from day one.

Besides, the rise of social media and online communities has amplified the awareness of app features and new trends. This shift in user expectations challenges the existence of lite apps on the Google Play Store.

Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) and electron apps offer a new alternative

PWAs and electron apps have emerged as a compelling alternative to traditional and their lite counterparts. Some popular apps, like Notion, 1Password, Evernote, and Airtable, use this framework to deliver a respectable experience on Android devices. Compared to lite apps, these are fast and reliable with offline functionality, and some have similar download sizes.

They deliver reusable codebase, integration with existing technologies, and cross-platform development to reduce costs.

From lite to full-fledged: The Android app revolution

While lite apps served a crucial purpose in the past, their relevance is fading due to the factors mentioned above. Developers find it increasingly beneficial to focus on creating and maintaining full-fledged apps. The transition from lite apps may not be immediate, but the writing is on the wall.

If you're ready to ditch lite apps, check out our top picks for free open source apps to level up your Android setup.