Like many essential products and services going virtual, eSIM cards are slated to become the new way to communicate and connect to the internet, especially for tech-savvy travelers.

What is an eSIM?

An eSIM or embedded SIM card is a new technology. It is the virtual or digital version of the traditional data SIM card.

Fortunately, if you have one of the last-gen or latest Android phones, there's a good chance it is eSIM-compatible.

Brief history and evolution

The first SIM card was the size of a credit card—and it could take just five messages and 20 contacts. Over the years, the plastic SIM card size shrunk to fit into newer and compact mobile phones.

In 1996 the Mini SIM card was launched, then in 2010 came the Micro SIM, followed by the Nano SIM in 2012, which is used in today’s handsets.

Now, the latest and higher-end Android smartphones have an embedded chip, the eSIM. The chip is smaller than a nanoSIM and lets you have up to 20 eSIM profiles with 20 different numbers and data plans.

SIM card vs. eSIM

Physical SIM eSIM Physical chip Completely virtual Needs a smartphone with SIM slots Needs an e-SIM compatible smartphone Supported by even older phones Only last-gen devices or the latest smartphones support eSIMs

Android compatibility with eSIM

Most of Android’s high-end devices support eSIMs. However, you should check eSIM compatibility in your phone before buying one.

If you're looking for a new Android phone, you can also explore a roundup of the best e-SIM-compatible Android phones in 2023.

eSIM benefits

eSIMs are available through a digital download. This not only makes them easy to obtain, but allows for simple installation, and streamlined use with immediate access instead of waiting for a physical SIM card to be shipped and activated. As a bonus, it also contributes to reducing plastic waste, compared to physical SIM cards.

Now, let’s dive deeper into the actual usage benefits of an eSIM. With the use of a local eSIM or buying a travel eSIM, you can eliminate expensive roaming charges. Additionally, with an eSIM's multiple eSIM profiles, you can use your phone like a Dual SIM device. This allows you to use your domestic physical SIM to connect with friends and family and use a Holafly travel eSIM for data to remain connected to the internet. This way, you can avoid the inconvenience of potentially losing all your data due to misplaced physical SIM cards.

Holafly eSIM benefits

If you are a digital nomad, you should consider a Travel eSIM. Travel eSIMs offer extensive coverage in multiple countries, unlimited data plans in many destinations, and internet connectivity without Wi-Fi or public networks.

With a travel eSIM you can create multiple profiles for each destination you're visiting. For example, you can have a profile with a data plan for each country, then switch profiles from one country to the next, always staying connected. Or, if you're planning multiple trips to Europe, some providers offer an eSIM for Europe, providing coverage in more than 30 destinations.

Disadvantages of eSIM

Although the benefits are plentiful, there are a few downsides of eSIMs. First, eSIMs are only compatible with high-end devices, and not all carriers support them at this time.

Where can you get an eSIM?

One of the ways to get an eSIM is through online eSIM stores. These stores offer eSIM cards for destinations worldwide, with some packages including multi-country coverage and unlimited data.

You can get prepaid eSIMs with phone numbers for various countries in Europe and other regions.

Or, if you’re looking for an eSIM to use locally, you can contact your local provider to inquire about its eSIM technology.

How to Install eSIM on Android

It's as easy to install and activate an eSIM on your Android device as it is to install an app.

Methods for installation

Install before your trip or when you arrive at your destination. Select Install with QR Code if you have the code on another device to scan. Select Install Manually if you are unable to scan the QR code and enter the installation details manually.

Using an app for eSIM control

Many eSIM providers offer simple and easy-to-use apps that let you install and activate your eSIMs, manage all your eSIMs, check your remaining data, and enjoy online support.

Eco progress of eSIMs

As you globe-trot, you can rest assured with the right travel eSIM you’re reducing your carbon footprint. Unlike physical SIMs, eSIMs help reduce the use of plastics and the CO2 emissions and consumption of raw materials.

Move on to the new eSIM wave and continue to explore the world without any hassles. With everything controlled within your phone from your local information to your travel details, you can maintain uninterrupted internet connectivity and make the most of your experiences.

FAQs

What can I do if I lose my eSIM profile?

Which Samsung devices are compatible with eSIM?

