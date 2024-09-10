Nine years ago, Bethesda released Fallout Shelter, one of Android's better games, a surprisingly fun settlement builder where you manage a community of Vault Dwellers by building rooms, adding furniture, and keeping everyone happy. While Fallout Shelter is still going strong thanks to regular updates, including new content inspired by the TV show, you may want to make time for The Elder Scrolls: Castles. Bethesda's newest mobile game just might look like Fallout Shelter with an Elder Scrolls coat of paint, but it's worth playing whether you're familiar with Bethesda's classic fantasy franchise or not.

I recorded the above video on my handy Redmagic 9 Pro, which was more than capable of handling the cartoonish graphics of The Elder Scrolls: Castles. I also tested the game on my Pixel 8 and the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G. The game ran perfectly on all devices, including the Galaxy A35, which often lags when opening apps. However, even if you have to crank the settings to a minimum, it won't make much difference, as the Elder Scrolls: Castles' graphics are basic at best. It's the gameplay where this mobile game shines.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is full of life

While the graphics may not be memorable, your castle certainly is. The Elder Scrolls: Castles puts you in charge of a castle set somewhere in Tamriel (the exact location kept intentionally vague), where you'll make decisions on behalf of your ruler, expand your domain, and engage in battles. It feels like a combination of Reigns and Fallout Shelter; there's a far greater emphasis on engaging with your subjects than in Fallout Shelter.

Building in The Elder Scrolls: Castles is simple and fun. You build 1x1 rooms one at a time, which are automatically combined when placed next to each other. These cost resources to build (I recommend upgrading that lumber mill immediately to avoid running into bottlenecks early on), but adding floors and partitions is free, allowing you to create perfect-sized rooms quickly. Once you have your room set up, grab one of the unemployed layabouts loafing around your castle and drag and drop them in a workshop where they will immediately start producing resources.

As you expand your castle, you'll encounter numerous types of resources, but Oil and Food form the bedrock of your community. Oil is needed to keep your workshops running, while Food stops your subjects from starving to death. It's easy enough to keep these resources at acceptable levels, but forget to upgrade the respective buildings, and you may find yourself in a sticky situation.

This "challenge" of keeping your subjects warm and fed is only there to add a sense of consequence to your actions, as fixing low Food or Oil numbers takes a few seconds at most. The Elder Scrolls: Castles is not a hardcore survival game, but neither is it a sandbox city builder. It sits right in the middle, and this compromise doesn't hurt it one bit.

The Elder Scrolls' influence is surface-level at best

If I have one major gripe with The Elder Scrolls: Castles, it's that the setting feels indistinguishable from any fantasy game. While this accusation could be leveled at the franchise as a whole, the elements that set your castle in the world of Tamriel are few and far between.

The most obvious representation of Tamriel is the collection of races populating your castle. People from all over the continent live in your castle, but when you're zoomed out, these differences become inconsequential (and that's where you'll spend most of your time). The castle itself is a generic creation that a child could have drawn. While I understand the developer's goal of creating a castle that anyone could live in I found myself longing for the unique architecture of the Dwemer or the world of Morrowind. There are plenty of opportunities for flavor in this game, but most of them go unused.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is an excellent game, but won't scratch your itch for more of the franchise

Fallout Shelter launched just before Fallout 4. A free-to-play mobile game set firmly in the world was a great way to drum up interest in the newest installment, but even if the next Elder Scrolls game was right around the corner, I doubt that The Elder Scrolls: Castles could have got me excited, as there's far too little representation of the franchise here.

Lack of worldbuilding aside, The Elder Scrolls: Castles is a fantastic settlement builder that does the same thing as Fallout Shelter. Microtransactions are reasonable, there's plenty to do, and if you're bored, you can challenge yourself to marry the most incompatible subjects for fun.