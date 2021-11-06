Amazon's Eero Pro 6 mesh routers are an excellent way to expand your network to every nook and cranny in your house, and right now, the system is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy. You can get up to $150 off when you purchase a three-pack for $449, but the retailers also have the standalone router and the two-pack on offer.

The Eero 6 Pro has been among our go-to recommendations for a reliable, fast, and secure mesh network setup. In our review, we found it to have a compelling feature set that you would expect in high-end products, with Wi-Fi 6, tri-band mesh, per-device usage data, and much more all on board. Tri-band is particularly important to ensure that you access points don't lose much speed compared to your router. The system is also easy to set up, with it only taking us about ten minutes after we installed the app.

If you want to, you can also pay for a $2.99 per month / $29.99 per year subscription to get some extra features, but they're not at all critical to the experience — just some goodies like content filtering, network-level ad blocking, and a weekly activity report.

When you buy the standalone Eero Pro 6 for $171 right now, you'll save $58, and the deal only gets better when you buy more at once. The two-pack variant is $100 off, costing you $299, while the three-pack version runs you $150 less than usually at just $449.

