DJI’s original Osmo Action launched back in mid-2019 to take on GoPro’s dominance in the market. It shared the same basic design and features, but couldn’t quite match the software and ecosystem advantages of the GoPro Hero line. Today DJI announced the brand new Action 2, a dramatically smaller and modular action camera that can mount in even more places.

The Action 2 has been redesigned so the camera and rear screen fit into a small square block that can fit into small spaces, but if you need more battery life or a reverse screen for vlogging, it also supports interchangeable modules that lock on through strong magnets. This isn’t just useful for attaching accessories, the magnets can also be used to mount the camera to plenty of surfaces like cars and street lamps, or a host of accessories that are commonplace among action camera kits. The camera can also be attached to an adapter for the standard action camera mounting system so your existing accessories won’t be left out.

It’s equipped with a 1/1.7-inch sensor and can capture up to 4K@120fps or 1080@240fps. The lens gives a 155° field of view (equivalent to a 4mm lens on a full frame sensor). There are in-camera modes for eliminating shake with RockSteady 2.0 and maintaining a level scene with the new HorizonSteady. And a new color temperature sensor makes it easier to identify lighting conditions and record the look of the scene more accurately. DJI also developed an optional macro lens attachment for creative close-up shots.

On the back of the camera module is a 1.76-inch OLED touchscreen with Gorilla Glass. The Dual-Screen Combo includes a module with an identical touchscreen pointed in the opposite direction so you can easily frame yourself for vlogging, and it’s equipped with additional microphones to capture enhanced audio. The main unit has enough battery life to last 70 minutes on its own, but it can be extended to 160 minutes by attaching the touchscreen module or 180 minutes with the power module.

The Action 2 can safely go swimming as deep as 10 meters, or you can slip it into an optional waterproof case to get down to 60 meters. Neither of the expansion modules are waterproof because they have an exposed microSD slot, but the waterproof case does have room for both the camera and a module.

With a new piece of hardware, DJI has also added some new software features. Naturally all of the classics are there, like hyperlapse and timelapse, slow motion, and quickclip; but new features include support for livestreaming to YouTube or Facebook, or using the Action 2 as a webcam (UVC).

We’ll have a review coming soon, but in the meantime you can order the Action 2 right now from DJI and other authorized retailers. The Power Combo containing the main camera and battery module is immediately available and will run $399 USD. The Dual-Screen Combo was slightly delayed, but is expected to be available next week on November 2nd for $519 USD. DJI has a huge number of accessories planned as well, but most of them are scheduled for availability in mid-November. There is also a high-quality microphone attachment slated for December.

You can now buy the Google-powered Honor 50 outside China Pretend Huawei's troubles never happened

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email