Back in July 2022, Ubisoft announced that it had been working on Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence, a mobile offshoot of its hit franchise that debuted in 2016 on consoles and PC. Almost a year later, the Montreal-based video game company is inching closer to launching the title as interested players can now pre-register on the Google Play Store for a chance to test the game this summer.

The Division Resurgence is an open-world free-to-play third-person shooter set in the same world as its predecessors, though it won't follow their respective storylines. You will play as an agent of the Strategic Homeland Division whose objective is to keep civilians safe against enemies and restore peace to a world plagued by disease.

Ubisoft's latest entry in The Division saga will feature a PVE campaign as well as a PVP mode, where players will square off against each other — and more AI enemies — in a dedicated section of the map.

Interested players can sign up on both the game's official website and the Google Play Store, though signing up isn't a guarantee that they will gain access to the upcoming testing phase. Ubisoft has mentioned that the pre-registration version will only be available in select territories, but it hasn't clarified which countries. The company also hasn't confirmed the exact date of the tests, but it will be during the summer.

Just a week after its initial announcement, the company released a three-minute video showing off the gameplay.

Along with its new mobile game, Ubisoft has also confirmed new content for The Division 2 and dove into the gameplay of its forthcoming free-to-play spinoff for consoles titled The Division Heartland.

In 2021, Ubisoft detailed The Division series' roadmap, which showed it had more in store. Alongside the original announcement for the spinoffs were a novel and a film it was developing for Netflix. Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain were originally attached to the project, though the company has yet to reveal new details about it.