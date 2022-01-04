The Fossil Gen 6 landed a few months making many promises, but found itself saddled with a higher price tag than the Samsung Galaxy Watch4, along with worse battery life and aging software. That said, it stayed true to Fossil’s style of making traditional-looking smartwatches — a circular design, orthodox-looking analog watch faces, and even a stainless steel bracelet option that would suit a formal outing. But what if your tastes lie in a slightly different direction? A seemingly premature retailer listing gives us an early look at a new Fossil Gen 6, courtesy of a Razer partnership.

Fossil has already released a few teasers on social media, announcing its partnership with Razer. It seems GameStop may have misunderstood the timetable here, as it revealed the new smartwatch (now removed), complete with some band upgrades, a little early. Thankfully Mishaal Rahman spotted it on Twitter before GameStop could take the page down.

So far we know that the Razer x Fossil Gen 6 will offer a selection of interchangeable straps. The retail box shows the device with a black silicone strap, and we can see it paired with a neat-looking neon green option out of the box. Aside from that, the buckle has Razer branding, but it seems like there’s not much else to the refresh.

The watch iteself is powered by the same Snapdragon Wear 4100+, with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and 300mAh battery — just like the original Fossil Gen 6, and there’s no sign of Wear OS 3 yet. That said, the listing also mentions “customizable dials and more,” so we’ll have to wait until launch to see what other changes they’ve made.

The new Fossil Gen 6 is being marketed as a smartwatch for the next generation of gamers, but that’s not much of a surprise considering Razer’s background. Unfortunately, as of publication, GameStop has taken down the listing, so you won’t be able to buy it just yet.

The partnership between Razer and Fossil is one of many collaborations we’ve seen within and beyond the tech world. Some have been functional, like the Apple Watch Nike+ from 2016 and the recent OnePlus collab with Hasselblad, while others have been mainly cosmetic (and expensive), like the $10,000 Gucci Xbox. The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 feels like it might fall into the latter category, but it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds.

