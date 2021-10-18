Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones are considered to be the market leader when it comes noise-canceling headsets. Being the best usually means being expensive, and this pair is no exception, given its usual $350 price tag. However, it's now down to just $248 on Amazon, which is the lowest price they've ever been on the site.

The headphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm jack, giving you the option of using them with a cable when you run out of battery. This shouldn't happen very often, though, thanks to their impressive 30-hour playback time, which can even be extended to 38 hours if you turn ANC off. You'd probably want to keep it on, though, as it's one of the best on the market and filters out unwanted noise.

The WH-1000XM4 also feature a USB Type-C port for charging, together with an NFC chip for fast pairing. They're controlled using the touchpad, and they can automatically pause your music when you remove them. Most importantly, they come with multipoint support, allowing you to connect two devices simultaneously.

If you want to know more about the Sony WH-1000XM4 before you buy them, make sure you read our full review. In any case, it will mostly tell you you can't get a better pair on the market, so make sure you get yours using the link below while stocks last. If you don't want to spend that much on a headset, you can also consider other Sony headphones, which are currently up to 55% off on Amazon.

