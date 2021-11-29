Sony's WF-1000XM4 buds are considered the market leader when it comes to true wireless buds with active noise cancelation. Since they're the best in their category, they're relatively expensive, traditionally selling for a whopping $280. However, this Cyber Monday, they're $62 off, down to just $128.

In his review, Ryan praised the buds for their excellent audio quality and best-in-class noise cancellation. The buds also come with an impressive eight-hour playback time, as well as USB-C and wireless charging. Sadly, he felt they were expensive at $280, which this deal helps alleviate.

Alternatively, you can also consider the brand's WH-XB910N mid-range noise canceling headphones, which are currently $122 off, down to just $128 on Amazon.

In addition to ANC, they offer good sound quality and extra bass. They're not the brand's higher-end product compared to the Sony WH-1000XM4, but they're a great buy if you need an affordable pair.

