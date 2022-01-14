Samsung's newest mid-range tablet has made its way across the world, but until today, it wasn't to be seen in the United States. But things have changed as American retailers are now selling the Galaxy Tab A8.

You should not confuse this with the older series of Galaxy Tab A 8.0 tablets nor with the pricier and yet-to-be-released Tab S8.

As a quick refresher, the 10.5" slab runs on a Unisoc Tiger T618, a 7,040mAh battery that can charge at up to 15W, four speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and One UI 3 on top of Android 11 (sadly, a little behind the more expensive devices in the Samsung family). It even takes microSD cards, too.

The base model comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage for $230. At $280, the RAM bumps up to 4GB and the storage to 64GB. $330 will get you 128GB.

The Tab A8 is available to buy from Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung today with more stores coming into the fold days from now. We've got links below.

Shop Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

AmazonBest BuySamsung

