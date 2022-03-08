Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones are back down to their lowest price ever in a Best Buy deal that sees them drop from $329 to $279. These noise-canceling headphones are some of the best the brand has ever made, and they still remain among the best on the market. That $50 discount is a deal we first saw over Black Friday 2021 from Amazon and a few other retailers, but it has now returned if you buy these directly from Best Buy.

The headphones scored an 8.5 star review from Android Police with us citing their comfortable design, great noise cancellation technology and the introduction of a Type-C charging port as a few of the main reasons to buy. They won’t be for everyone though as there’s no built-in EQ, plus our reviewer noted that the sound isn’t particularly exciting. Going back to that comfort, here's what we said:

It’s hard to grasp how comfy these headphones are unless you try out a few more headphones that fall short in the comfort department. I’ve had the QC 45s on my head for hours on end, while at home and traveling, and have never felt the need to take them off to let my ears breathe. If you’re someone who prefers using a pair of over-ear headphones for your day-to-day music and calling needs, you’ll be happy to leave these on. Everything from the sufficiently-padded headband to the not-too-aggressive sound signature helps its case.

The design is sturdy, and Bose claims the headphones will last for around 24 hours from a single charge. That’s perfect if you need a pair of headphones for a long, and noisy, trip. As you can tell, we love these headphones and we're particularly excited about them when they're $50 cheaper than the normal retail price. You can pick up the headphones in either White Smoke or Triple Black color options from Best Buy now.

$249 at Best Buy

