The Blink Video Doorbell is close to its all-time low price right now. Amazon has it dropped down to $33, which is good for $27 in savings, as the popular smart doorbell regularly costs $60. This is also the lowest we've seen the Blink Video Doorbell priced since the holiday shopping rush last year, and an additional 20% off is available if you have a similar device to trade in. Amazon has this listed as a limited time deal, so you'll want to act quickly to ensure you land these savings.

Why you should buy the Blink Video Doorbell

In our review of the Blink Video Doorbell we feel it makes an affordable and smart way to welcome your visitors. One great thing about the Blink Video Doorbell is that this assertion is true no matter where you may be, as it allows you to communicate with visitors on your smartphone even when you aren't at home. You can also set it up to provide you with notifications any time motion is detected or someone rings the doorbell.

The Blink Video Doorbell is designed for every home, giving you the option to use it wirelessly or connect it to existing wires. If you like the wireless option, the Video Doorbell utilizes two AA batteries and can get a lot of life out of them. If you like the idea of replacing an existing wired doorbell with the Video Doorbell, it's capable of sounding your existing in-home chime. Wireless setup is simply a matter of popping the batteries in and connecting to Wi-Fi in the Blink app, while utilizing a wired system will take a little more time and know-how.

The Blink Video Doorbell can be paired with other Blink devices to provide full smart home security coverage, or it can be used entirely on its own as a safeguard against package theft and to deter any suspicious activity. If you feel the need to record video, you can do so with a Blink Subscription Plan, or by keeping the footage local on the Blink Sync Module 2.

While there are a lot of smart doorbell cameras on the market, few are as affordable as the Blink Video Doorbell, particularly as it's priced for this deal. You can add the Blink Video Doorbell to your smart home for just $33, which is close to its lowest price ever and good for a savings of $27.