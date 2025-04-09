Blink Video Doorbell $30 $60 Save $30 With the Blink Video Doorbell you're getting an affordable, convenient smart doorbell that delivers 1080p resolution. It's currently at its lowest price ever with this deal. $30 at Amazon $30 at Best Buy

The Blink Video Doorbell has proven to be a pretty impressive value since its release, even when it's at its regular price. It's seen some significant discounts, but right now it's marked down to its lowest price ever. Both Amazon and Best Buy have the Video Doorbell priced at $30, which is 50% off its regular price of $60. This is one of the better video doorbell deals available right now, so don't hesitate to pounce on it.

Related Best smart doorbell cameras in 2025 Smart doorbell devices to guard your home and protect your family

Why you should buy the Blink Video Doorbell

Source: Blink

As smart home devices go, a video doorbell is one that makes sense for most people. They allow you to answer your door from your smartphone no matter where you may be in the world, and the Blink Video Doorbell is one of the most affordable and convenient options on the market. It comes with Full HD 1080p resolution, as well as infrared night video for late night visitors and security.

But the Blink Video Doorbell can do much more than show you what's happening on your doorstep. It provides two-way audio, allowing you to speak with anyone who may be at the door. It has a built-in motion detection and can notify you when motion is detected or someone presses the Video Doorbell. And it even works with Alexa, allowing you to receive alerts and answer the door with just your voice.

The Blink Video Doorbell is designed for every home. It can work wirelessly or connect to doorbell wiring. It sets up in minutes and requires only two AA batteries if you choose to go the wireless route. If you choose to connect the Video Doorbell via installed wiring, it will be able to control your in-home doorbell chime.

A free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan is included with the purchase of a Blink Video Doorbell. With the Blink Subscription Plan you can save and share video clips in the cloud, though it isn't necessary to get a good experience out of the Video Doorbell.

You can pick the Blink Video Doorbell up at both Best Buy and Amazon for just $30 right now, which is a significant discount from its regular price of $60. It's also the lowest price ever on the Blink Video Doorbell.