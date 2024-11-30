Carlinkit 5.0 $55 $73 Save $18 The CarlinKit 5.0 brings wireless freedom to cars with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. With a built-in 5G chip and auto-reconnect, it’s a hassle-free upgrade that works with tons of car brands. $55 at Amazon

Wireless Android Auto might be standard in newer cars, but if you’ve got an older model with wired Android Auto, don’t worry—you’re not stuck in the past. Plenty of adapters can easily give you that wireless upgrade, and right now is the perfect time to snag one at an unbeatable price.

The CarlinKit 5.0 Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto adapter usually goes for $73, but you can grab it at its lowest price of $55 during Black Friday and save 24%.

Why the CarlinKit 5.0 wireless CarPlay or Android Auto adapter is worth your money

Carlinkit has a great lineup of wireless adapter dongles. The older 4.0 model was all about wireless CarPlay but didn’t play nice with wired Android Auto. The company's older 4.0 model only supports wireless CarPlay and skips wired Android Auto. But the 5.0 version steps it up with broader compatibility, working smoothly with iPhone 6 and later, plus Android devices running Android 10 or newer.

The kit comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A cable. To get started, plug the USB-C end into the Carlinkit adapter and the other end into your car’s dashboard or head unit. Additionally, the USB-A side doubles as a handy charging port for your phone.

We were thrilled with the adapter's reliable connectivity and performance, fast startup, and compact size. According to the company, Carlinkit 5.0 boasts compatibility with 98% of car models, features a speedy 5G chip, Bluetooth 4.1, and supports over-the-air updates. It effortlessly turns wired CarPlay and Android Auto into wireless setups—just remember, it won’t switch between the two platforms.

If your car has wired CarPlay or Android Auto, the Carlinkit adapter’s got you covered. Plug it into your car’s USB port just like you would with your phone, and you’re all set. Next time, just jump in with your phone in your pocket, and it’ll connect wirelessly.