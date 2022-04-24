Weather is something everyone has to deal with whether they like it or not. Making sure you have the most accurate weather data is essential so that you're prepared for whatever weather you're going to face before you step out the door. In no particular order, here are the best apps to make sure you don’t get left out in the cold.

NOAA Weather & Tides

NOAA Weather & Tides uses data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which is one of the most trusted weather sources around. The NOAA app isn’t the prettiest, but it has a lot of useful data such as current conditions, summaries for the next couple of days, and an interactive map with a few different layers and layouts. It also lets you track the weather for multiple cities. There’s a widget included for quick views on the go.

Today Weather

Today Weather is easily one of the most popular apps with Android Police readers and for good reason. The app’s sleek and simple interface makes it easy to use. Data is easily viewed on one scrolling screen with lots of information such as the current temperature, air quality index, and much more.

The app lets you choose from 12 different data sources including Dark Sky and Xiaomi, and each source has slightly different data and verbiage. There are also 23 customizable widgets to let you see the exact data you need on your home screen. Today is free but has a few premium options that include additional data sources, advanced alerts, and more map layers.

MyRadar

MyRadar takes a different approach to displaying the weather by putting the radar at the forefront. The main screen is a radar map with current conditions and weather forecasts for the next couple of hours and days. At the bottom of the screen are a plethora of different selectable layers to help enhance your experience and give you the exact insights you’re looking for. Adding too many layers makes the interface look cluttered and modifying the data is not the most intuitive, but the animations on this app are buttery smooth.

MyRadar also allows you to explore Mars and the stars using a digital model and photos as well as a game called Star Citizen. There’s also a premium version of the app that gets rid of ads and has a larger map. There are additional add-ons such as a hurricane tracker you can add for an additional fee.

Google Weather

While not a standalone app, Google Weather is a solid choice for your weather needs. Google Weather comes pre-installed on a lot of Android phones and provides you the basics in a satisfying, easy to use interface. It shows current conditions with a future forecast as well as other data such as humidity, wind, sunrise & sunset, and more. A fun feature included is a cute little frog that helps display the current weather conditions. There are also a couple of widgets that work really well with Material You in Android 12.

1Weather

1Weather is one of the longest lasting and highest rated weather apps Android has to offer. 1Weather has all the basic information such as current conditions, future forecasts, weather alerts, etc. It also has a couple of widgets available that share the same clean, sleek design as the app. The premium version of 1Weather has no ads. 1Weather may not have a lot of things that set it apart, but it’s a solid app with a great design that just works.

Windy.com

Windy.com is an app for those who are a little savvier with weather data. Windy has some great information displayed in a really neat way, but it’s not the most intuitive app. It has several weather models and displays all of that data in a high-resolution satellite and Doppler composite map. It has a multitude of unique information like snow depth, wind gusts, wind accumulation, and much more. It even has wave, swell, and tide forecasting for those who live near the ocean. Some features and data are part of the premium version, but if you know what you’re doing, you can get a lot out of Windy.

The Weather Channel

One of the most popular and highly rated weather apps on the Play Store is the Weather Channel. The Weather Channel is one of the go-to cable channels for weather information and brings a lot of that know-how to their app. The app has the usual data and features along with some special items such as real-time weather alerts, snow intensity and accumulation, and video content from their channel. Included are some useful widgets including one with radar, which is pretty unique. There's a premium version that sheds all ads, improves notifications, and extends the forecast.

Using one of these apps, you should never leave the house without knowing if you need an umbrella or sunscreen. Since you already know the weather forecast for the next few days, maybe it's time to plan a nice trip using Google?

