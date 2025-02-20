eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max Robot Vacuum $140 $250 Save $110 The 11S Max delivers powerful suction and a range of great smart features, and we think it's the best value robot vacuum on the market. $140 at Amazon

While steep discounts on robot vacuums are pretty easy to find, one that's standing out to us right now is a limited time deal on the Eufy 11S Max. Amazon has it marked down to $140, which is good for $110 in savings from its regular $250 price. And while this isn't the lowest price the Eufy 11S Max has ever seen, it is one of its lowest prices over the last several years. The clock is counting down on this deal, so make a purchase quickly to ensure some big savings.

Why you should buy the Eufy 11S Max robot vacuum

A robot vacuum makes a great device to start a smart home setup, or to add to a stable of smart home devices. Eufy makes a number of affordable options, with the Eufy 11S Max checking in as our choice for the best value robot vacuum on the market.

Like all of the best robot vacuums, you're going to get plenty of vacuuming capabilities with the 11S Max, as it has adaptive suction power that makes it great for cleaning a number of different surfaces. It's good for hardwood floors, tile, and medium carpets, and one of its standout features is BoostIQ. This technology automatically recognizes what kind of floor the 11S Max is on and adjusts suction for optimal cleaning.

Smarts, of course, are important in a robot vacuum. In addition to BoostIQ, the 11S Max has infrared sensors for evading obstacles, as well as drop-sensing technology, which ensures a safe and efficient cleaning cycle. It's capable of up to 100 minutes of cleaning time on a single battery charge, and when it needs to charge back up it will automatically make its way back to its charger.

One thing to note with this vacuum, however, is that it does not support Wi-Fi or app connectivity. It certainly can find its way around the house for a clean, but all of its operations are set up with the included remote control or by using the buttons on the 11S Max.

Value is at the forefront with the Eufy 11S Max, so if you like the features onboard, it's well worth its price while this deal is going on. You can grab the 11S Max for $140 right now at Amazon, which is good for $110 in savings.