JBL Tour Pro 3 $250 $300 Save $50 Premium audio and a multi-functional touchscreen help the JBL Tour Pro 3 wireless earbuds stand out among the crowd, as does this $50 savings and all-time low price. $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

Many of the premium wireless earbuds on the market check-in at prices a lot of people don't want to dish out for, but one of JBL's premium offerings is seeing a hefty discount right now. The JBL Tour Pro 3 are marked down to an all-time low price of $250 at Amazon and Best Buy, which makes for $50 in savings, as they regularly cost $300. If you make a purchase at Best Buy you'll also get three free months of YouTube Premium to help you break in the Tour Pro 3, which is a value of more than $40.

Related Best wireless earbuds in 2025 Your ears deserve the best, so choose the best wireless earbuds

Why you should buy the JBL Tour Pro 3 wireless earbuds

Not only do we find the JBL Tour Pro 3 to be among the best wireless earbuds, but we think they're the best earbuds with a touchscreen on the market. The touchscreen can be found on the Tour Pro 3's included charging case. It can be quite beneficial to have, as it allows you to control and customize your listening experience without taking the earbuds out of your ears. When paired with your phone, it can even show you text messages and other notifications.

But if you're looking for a set of headphones at this price point, you're likely looking for some premium audio playback. The Tour Pro 3 deliver, and in fact, we think they sound awesome. With ANC and an equalizer available in the JBL Headphones app, music sounds great. But these earbuds are also made for immersing yourself in movies and other content, as they have their own version of Spatial Audio onboard, known as JBL Spatial 360 with Head Tracking.

Whether you plan to pair the JBL Tour Pro 3 with your home theater or have more mobile ambitions with the wireless earbuds, you can count on up to 11 hours of playback between charges. The aforementioned charging case will come in handy if you run them dry, as it's good for up to another 33 hours of battery life.

While the Tour Pro 3 regularly cost a hefty $300, with this deal at Amazon and Best Buy you can save $50 and get them for an all-time low price of $250. They're an excellent choice for anybody looking for a premium set of wireless earbuds, so don't miss out on a chance to save if that's you.