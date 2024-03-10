When shopping for new tech, the beaten path warmly beckons. Brand trust is important; it means trust that user data is being handled properly (most of the time), that warranties will be honored (most of the time), and that these expensive devices are quality made (most of the... well, you know).

But there are benefits to expanded horizons — money saved, new gadgets discovered, and a penny less in the coffers of tech monopolies. There's risk in buying from unheard-of brands, but whether you're in the market for home security, wearables, or smart home gadgets, I've built this shortlist of the best tech from brands you've (probably) never heard of. These products are tested and vouched for, and they are competitive alternatives to the bigger brands we can't seem to escape.

Premium fitness trackers can't outpace this runner's watch

However, you can't download Spotify or your fave running app

Coros Pace 3 Case size 42mm Case Material Fiber Reinforced Polymer Display 1.2" MIP RLCD Display resolution 240 x 240 Storage 2.6GB Battery 236mAh Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Yes Bluetooth Yes Health sensors OHR SpO₂ Dimensions 42 x 42 x 11.7mm Weight 30g (nylon band) / 39g (silicone band) IP Rating 5 ATM Strap size 22mm Colors white/black/red/Eliud Kipchoge Edition $229 at Amazon

We get it. When your average everyday smartwatch already offers a handful of fitness-related features, what’s the point in shelling out cash for a designated fitness wearable? If you find the extent of your athletic endeavors to be remembering that your Planet Fitness membership exists a couple of times a year (no judgment from us, we’ve all been there), I’d tend to agree with you.

But dedicated runners — the sets-an-alarm-on-vacation-to-hit-the-hotel-gym types — will see tons of curb appeal in the Coros Pace 3, a running-specialized fitness tracker from a still largely unheard of Chinese manufacturer. Running on a wooded trail? Keep yourself oriented with the Pace 3’s accurate location services, made possible with dual-band GPS support. Need to lighten the load? Leave the phone at home and stream music with this watch’s 2GB of onboard MP3 storage (provided you’re comfortable without your comms device, that is). Quick lunchtime jog at high noon? No sweat; the Pace 3 display is perfectly readable in direct light.

Close

We wish the Pace 3 used a ubiquitous USB-C charger and allowed third-party app loading, but regardless, this is a cheap alternative to premium watch brands that shines within its price range and usability.

Cheap handheld gaming with little compromise

A few hiccups in its infancy, but stellar performance keeps us hopeful

Abyxlute Screen 1080p,16:9, 7-inch Storage 32 GB / 64 GB, MicroSD CPU MediaTek MT8365 Battery 5,200 mAh Connectivity USB-C Bands 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Dimensions 250mm x 115mm x 30mm Weight 430g RAM 4GB $239 at Abyxlute

Handheld gaming is having its moment right now. Everyone is abuzz with rumors of the Nintendo Switch 2, the Steam Deck is thriving, and the Asus ROG Ally is finding its footing. But these mainstream handheld consoles come with big brand pricing, and players are understandably hesitant to explore lesser-known options.

After some firsthand testing, we can vouch for the Abyxlute (that's absolute, but, you know, edgy) handheld cloud console. With a 7-inch 1080p screen, a max refresh of 60 fps, and a very appealing 8-hour battery life, the Abyxlute transforms casual on-the-go gaming. As a streaming console, you're at the mercy of your internet quality and server connection, but contingent on strong connectivity, expect most streamed games to run without a hitch since the console itself isn't doing the heavy lifting.

Close

Native gaming was a bit of a mess at the time of our testing, but for cloud-based gaming services from the likes of Nvidia, Steam, and Xbox, you really can't go wrong with this $240 handheld, especially if you can catch a sale, which are often.

A competitive home security cam, minus the budget-busting

No need to sell limbs to arm your home

TP-Link Tapo C100 Resolution 1920x1080 Field of view 105 Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Power Source Wired Hub Required No Dimensions 2.7 x 2.1 x 3.9 inches Operating limits 32-104 degrees Fahrenheit Storage Single Slot: microSD/microSDHC/microSDXC [128 GB Maximum] Night Vision 850nm IR LED (30 ft.) App Compatibility Alexa, Google Assistant $25 at Amazon

Home security beginners often fall into the trap that you need to have a top-shelf camera like Nest or Ring watching every corner of your domicile. But that is as unnecessary as it would be expensive. We tried the TP-Link Tapo C100 indoor cam, an insanely affordable option from a company largely known for... internet routers.

Sure, this isn't a high-powered 2K workhorse, and you can't use it outside. But if all you need is to check on your home while away for the weekend or make sure that Fluffy hasn't lovingly removed the stuffing from your cushions, the Tapo C100 gets the job done.

Close

The night vision, while black and white, is impressive for this price window, and you can make the most of the support app without having to pay a monthly fee, unlike many premium brands. That's a win in our book (and a loss in Fluffy's).

Roomba who? A robo-vac alternative with power AND features

We aren't falling for premium vacuum prices anymore

Ultenic T10 Dimensions 13.78 x 13.78 x 3.86 inches Dustbin Capacity 4.3L dust bag in station Battery Life 200 minutes Brand Ultenic Power 3,000Pa Weight 16.53 lbs Surface Recommendation All Connectivity Wi-Fi (App, Alexa, Google Assistant) Integrations Alexa, Google Assistant $235 at Amazon

We've put our fair share of expensive robotic vacuums through the wringer, but a favorite choice remains the Ultenic T10. This vacuum costs half (or less) of what its competitors do while offering smart home integration and quality vacuuming skills. Through our testing, we found that the mopping function isn't exactly a powerhouse, but it still gets the job done for hardwood floors with average dirt levels.

Close

These are some of the best earbuds you can get for under $100

Leave the budget-busting beats behind

SoundPeats Capsule3 Pro Battery Life 5 hours (ANC on); 52 with case Noise Cancellation Yes Bluetooth 5.3 Microphones 3 per bud IP Rating IPX4 Supported codecs LDAC, SBC, AAC Charging type No Driver Size 12mm $80 at Amazon

It's not often you stumble across a powerful pair of earbuds with rich sound for under $100, but the SoundPeats Capsule3 Pro's solid noise cancelation and impressive audio output are difficult to